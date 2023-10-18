Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: India’s Bowling Coach Paras Mahmbrey Helds Pre Match Press Conference Ahead Of Match Against Bangladesh

World Cup 2023: India’s Bowling Coach Paras Mahmbrey Helds Pre Match Press Conference Ahead Of Match Against Bangladesh

Mhambrey, speaking to the press on the eve of India's World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, spoke highly of the ...

Mhambrey, speaking to the press on the eve of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, spoke highly of the strength of the Indian bowling attack. Paras Mhambrey explained that the team management has always been clear with the conversations they have had with players when it comes to team selection. Mhambrey, who joined the team as a bowling coach in 2021.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.