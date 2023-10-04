Home

World Cup 2023: Is Virat Kohli Expecting A Second Child? Here Is All You Need To Know

There are several reports claiming that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child.

The couple who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021. While this is one happy family, a latest report suggested that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child.

Which is why Team India might miss the services of their former India captain Virat Kohli for the warm up match against Netherlands.

Team India travelled to Thiruvananthapuram from Guwahati, a four-hour journey via flight, on a special aircraft on Sunday evening, but Kohli was not part of the group. Kohli requested the team management for a leave owing to a personal emergency and hence flew back to Mumbai from Guwahati. However, the team Indian’s last warm-up match got abandoned due to rain

