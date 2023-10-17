Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson’s Absence Will Affect N

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson’s Absence Will Affect N

After Afghanistan’s historic win against England in the last match, the team is now all set to clash with defending ...

After Afghanistan’s historic win against England in the last match, the team is now all set to clash with defending champions, New Zealand. New Zealand have dominated the proceedings so far, winning both their matches and sitting in second position, while Afghanistan have won one game from their three so far and is sixth in the rankings.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.