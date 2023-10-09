Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav helps India shine bright during India vs Australia

World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav helps India shine bright during India vs Australia

Ravindra Jadeja became the biggest nemesis among Indian spinners on a tacky Chepauk track as India rolled over Australia for ...

Ravindra Jadeja became the biggest nemesis among Indian spinners on a tacky Chepauk track as India rolled over Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in their opening World Cup match here on Sunday.

Jadeja, who knows the track like the back of his hand, courtesy his decade-plus association with Chennai Super Kings, took 3 for 28 in 10 overs as the slowness of the surface and subtle variations used by the all-rounder became Australia’s undoing.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) also played their parts to perfection.

But it was Jadeja’s show all the way as he tilted the scale in India’s favour with quick dismissals of an under-pressure Steve Smith (46 off 71 balls) and an unusually subdued Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 41 balls).

The Indian spin trio collectively bowled 101 dot balls to completely choke the run-flow. In all there were nearly 29 overs worth dot balls by Indian bowlers, phenomenal by any stretch of imagination.

The lack of grass and dry surface underneath prompted Pat Cummins to opt for batting with an eye on the deteriorating surface towards the second half of the match.

It certainly didn’t go as per plan as Bumrah (2/35 in 10 overs) bowled one full, which also held its line to square up Mitchell Marsh (0) with Virat Kohli completing a good catch at first slip.

It was a pitch on which hitting through the line was never an option. Rohit Sharma understood that and brought spinners into operation very quickly as Ashwin was introduced in the 8th over.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.