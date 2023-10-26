By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: List Of Records Broken By Australia During Massive 309 Runs Win Against Netherlands
It was a record-breaking night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as Australia handed the Netherlands a massive 309-run defeat in Match 24 of the ongoing ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The remarkable power-hitting spectacle was spearheaded by the dynamic all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, who unleashed the swiftest century in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in a mere 40 balls. Here, look at all the records broken by Australian cricket team in match against Netherlands.