World Cup 2023: List Of Records Broken By Australia During Massive 309 Runs Win Against Netherlands

It was a record-breaking night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as Australia handed the Netherlands a massive 309-run defeat in Match 24 of the ongoing ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The remarkable power-hitting spectacle was spearheaded by the dynamic all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, who unleashed the swiftest century in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in a mere 40 balls. Here, look at all the records broken by Australian cricket team in match against Netherlands.