Top Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Most Man Of The Match Awards In ODI World Cup History

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma moved close to the Sachin Tendulkar with his seventh player of the match award following ...

Updated: October 30, 2023 3:05 PM IST

By Video Desk

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma moved close to the Sachin Tendulkar with his seventh player of the match award following the victory over England in ICC World Cup 2023 match 29 in Lucknow.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.