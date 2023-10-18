Home

World Cup 2023: Netherlands Creates History, Defeats South Africa

The Netherlands produced the second shock of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when they defeated high-flying South Africa by 38 runs on Tuesday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Netherlands bowled out South Africa for 207 to script just their third ODI World Cup win, 16 years since their last against Scotland in West Indies.

Meanwhile, this is Netherlands’s second win over South Africa in ICC tournaments in the last 12 months, as the Dutch had knocked the Proteas out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning 13-run win on November 6, 2022, in Adelaide.

