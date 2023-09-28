By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In India For ODI World Cup
The New Zealand Cricket team arrived at Hyderabad on September 27 for the One Day International World Cup 2023. With India hosting the World Cup, Hyderabad has been allocated two warm-up matches, with Pakistan going toe to toe against New Zealand on September 29. The World Cup is scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19 in India.
