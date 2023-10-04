Home

World Cup 2023: New Zealand Gears Up For World Cup, Practices Ahead Of The Biggest Battle

The New Zealand cricket team are gearing up for the opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as ...

The New Zealand cricket team are gearing up for the opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as they held a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand will face the defending champions on October 5. New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson will miss the opening match due to injury, Tom Latham will handle the captaincy of the team in his absence.

