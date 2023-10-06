Home

World Cup 2023: New Zealand script clinical chase against England in WC opening game

The ODI World Cup 2023 started with an exciting match between defending champion England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 05. Incidentally, both teams had battled for World Cup trophy in an exciting encounter during their campaign in 2019. The spirited New Zealanders were right on the money from the word go. They won the toss and decided to bowl first. They did not let England settle and claimed wickets at regular intervals. However, Joe Root top-scored for them with 77 runs. They made a unique record in the game – all of their batsmen scored in double-digits. As a result, despite the initial hiccups, they were able to put 282 on the board. Matt Henry was the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand bagging 3 wickets.The Kiwis in reply came out all guns blazing and achieved a nine-wicket win. Opener Devon Conway scored a whopping 152 runs in 121 deliveries with 3 sixes and 19 fours. The Indian-origin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, the young southpaw, as well scored a ton and made 123 runs off just 96 balls. The innings was adorned with 5 sixes and 11 fours. Both of them made New Zealand cross the line comfortably in 35.2 overs. The heroics of Rachin Ravindra, who is named after Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, was reminiscent of another Indian-origin NZ player Deepak Patel who made waves during their 1992 World Cup campaign.

