World Cup 2023: New Zealand Team Helds Practice Session Before Do Or Die Match

After starting with four wins New Zealand have now lost their last four games and now have to depend on other results to go their way and win their final game against Sri Lanka as well. The team helds practice session just before this must win game against Sri Lanka as the kiwis are looking forward to qualify for the semi finals of the World Cup 2023.