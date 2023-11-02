Home

World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team selection fixed or not?

What is happening in Pakistani cricket? On one hand, their chief selector, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, has been raped; on the other hand, Babar Azam’s private chats have been leaked. Are all these controversies the reason for Pakistan’s downfall in the 2023 World Cup?

Well, not just that, but after witnessing Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup, the fans and Pakistani media are raising questions about whether Pakistan’s cricket selection is fixed or not. Inzamam resigned as Pakistan chief selector with immediate effect after meeting PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf in Lahore after uncomfortable questions around team selection conflicts of interest were raised.

Reports in the Pakistani media emerged that Inzamam is one of four active directors in a UK-based company called Yazoo International Ltd., an agency that represents many of the Pakistan cricket team’s most prominent players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan. According to gov.uk, a UK government public sector information website, Rizwan is also a director at Yazoo alongside Inzamam.

The company secretary is Intisar-ul-Haq, Inzamam’s brother. All three directors and the company secretary were appointed on December 7, 2020, and when Inzamam was announced as Pakistan’s chief selector earlier this year, his involvement or that of his brother’s involvement with Yazoo was not made public.

This has raised uncomfortable questions about whether it was fit and proper for the cricket team’s national selector to have a direct stake in a company that had Pakistan cricket’s most prominent player agent as a director.

Pakistan have lost four games in a row at the World Cup for the first time ever and are on the brink of a first-round exit. Are these controversies directly related to Pakistan’s loss? Do let us know in the comment section below what your take on this is.