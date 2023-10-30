Home

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Fantasy XI Prediction | Cricket Tips

Pakistan will be taking on Bangladesh in the 31st game of ICC World Cup 2023. In this article, we look at Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and Injury Update. Both of these sides have played 6 games each in this tournament so far. Pakistan managed to win just 2 of their 6 games in this tournament so far, and are standing 6th on the points table with 4 points to their tally and a net run rate of -0.387. They are coming on the back of 4 back-to-back defeats.