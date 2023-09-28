By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s Cricket Team Arrives In India For ODI World Cup
Pakistan Cricket team led by skipper Babar Azam landed in India’s Hyderabad on September 27 for One Day International World Cup 2023. With India hosting the World Cup, Hyderabad has been allocated two warm-up matches, with Pakistan going toe to toe against New Zealand on September 29.
