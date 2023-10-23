Home

World Cup 2023: Rise Of Mohammed Shami, From Zero To The World’s No. 1

It was 2006 when Tousif Ali who used to run a spare parts shop sent his 16 year old son to Kolkata.

The 16-year-old boy named Mohammed Shami rose from a small town of Sahaspur in Uttar Pradesh and became first Indian to record historic World Cup feat with two five wickets haul in the ICC World Cup history.

Ever since he landed in Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh in 2006 to pursue his dreams as a cricketer, Shami has battled alot of fights.

From earning a’salary’ of Rs 500 per match day to sleeping inside a club tent on the vast Kolkata Maidan, Shami never lost focus.

The 33-year-old cricketer has come a long way since his debut in 2013 against West Indies. He also saw personal issues that almost pushed him to the brink—he even tried to commit suicide.

It was former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly who spotted Shami’s talent while he was bowling in a net session at the Eden Gardens. It didn’t take long for Shami to make his first class debut for Bengal in 2010 and within a couple of years, was selected for the India-A side for the West Indies tour.

Shami made his Test debut in front of his adopted home ground at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against West Indies in 2013. He bagged nine wickets on debut and demolished West Indies with his pace attack. He finished the series with 11 wickets.

Shami made his ODI debut in January 2013, but his breakthrough came during the 2015 World Cup. With 17 wickets from 17 matches, he finished as India’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Then the dark face of Shami’s life began when The domestic violence case was filed by his ex wife in March 2018.

In her complaint, she had accused Shami of physically assaulting her after she protested against the alleged ‘extra-marital’ affairs of Shami.

The controvery is still not settled yet but that didn’t stop Shami’s passion for cricket.

Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy that Mohammed Shami realised his potential, and delivered results, especially in Tests. Between 2017 and 2022, Shami helped India win Test matches in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies. 2019 was Shami’s best year with the ball, where he finished with 42 wickets from 21 matches. Shami played 41 Tests under Kohli’s leadership and bagged 74 wickets.

After a successful stint with the Delhi Capitals in IPL , he was signed by Punjab in 2019. In 2022, Gujarat Titans bought his services for Rs 6.25 crore, and the right-arm pacer bagged 20 wickets from 16 matches.

And now in 2023 World Cup Shami created history as he became 1st Indian bowler to claim multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

As of January 2023, Shami’s net worth is Rs 45 Crore. He is a contracted BCCI player in Grade B category, and gets Rs 3 Crore annually.

IPL franchise Gujarat Giants pays him Rs 6.25 Crore annually after retaining him in 2022.

