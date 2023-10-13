Home

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma has said Shubman Gill is 99 percent available for the Ind vs Pak clash

India are going to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India start as favourites for the match as they are playing at home. They are also the men in form, having started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan.

