World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Addresses Press Conference, Admit Team’s Mistakes

Pakistan’s star all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan opened up about his struggles in the current ODI World Cup 2023 during a pre-match press-conference ahead of big game against South Africa. Openly discussing his form, he accepts that his performance hasn’t been on par with expectations, especially considering his reputation as an all-rounder capable of excelling in every situation of the game. Shadab also assured that the team has capability to bounce back and win do or die games