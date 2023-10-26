By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Addresses Press Conference, Admit Team’s Mistakes
Pakistan’s star all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan opened up about his struggles in the current ODI World Cup 2023 during a pre-match press-conference ahead of big game against South Africa. Openly discussing his form, he accepts that his performance hasn’t been on par with expectations, especially considering his reputation as an all-rounder capable of excelling in every situation of the game. Shadab also assured that the team has capability to bounce back and win do or die games