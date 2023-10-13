Top Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is All Set To Return To The Indian Squad

Shubman Gill, India’s opening batter, has landed in Ahmedabad, marking his recovery from dengue fever. However, the cricketing world is ...

Updated: October 13, 2023 4:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Shubman Gill, India’s opening batter, has landed in Ahmedabad, marking his recovery from dengue fever. However, the cricketing world is on tenterhooks regarding his availability for the upcoming marquee match against Pakistan, slated for this Saturday.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.