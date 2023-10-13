Home

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Is All Set To Return To The Indian Squad

Shubman Gill, India’s opening batter, has landed in Ahmedabad, marking his recovery from dengue fever. However, the cricketing world is on tenterhooks regarding his availability for the upcoming marquee match against Pakistan, slated for this Saturday.

