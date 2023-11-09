Home

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Overtakes Babar Azam, Becomes No 1 Men’s ODI batter

Shubman Gill joined an elite list of Indian superstars as he became only the 4th batter from the country to ...

Shubman Gill joined an elite list of Indian superstars as he became only the 4th batter from the country to top the batting charts in ICC ODI Rankings. Gill replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the No. 1 batter in the 50-over format of the game in the latest rankings, updated on Wednesday, November 8. Azam has been on top of the batting charts since April 14, 2021 when he dethroned Virat Kohli from the spot. The Indian is currently at 830 points, six more than Azam. Quinton de Kock is on third spot, followed by Virat Kohli and David Warner. The 24-year-old batter has amassed 219 runs after missing the first two World Cup matches due to dengue.