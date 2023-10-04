Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: South Africa Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Their Opening Match Against Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023: South Africa Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Their Opening Match Against Sri Lanka

South Africa cricket team arrives in Delhi ahead of their opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on ...

South Africa cricket team arrives in Delhi ahead of their opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on October 7 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. South Africa had already faced defeat in the warm up game against New Zealand And would likely to make comeback against the Lankans. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is on his way back to India and will join the team in New Delhi on Tuesday, Bavuma went back home ahead of South Africa’s warm-up matches due to family reasons.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.