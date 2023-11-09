Home

World Cup 2023: South African Team Practices Ahead Of Last League Match

South Africa takes on Afghanistan in match 42 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 10 Friday. The Proteas and India have already qualified for the playoffs along with Australia after their win over Afghanistan. Afghanistan, on the other hand, needs to win this match to stay alive in the semi-final race. A loss knocks them out of the tournament. South Africa have pretty much the second-best team in the tournament until their loss to India in the last game. The Proteas who dominated the other teams were tamed by India. They were bowled out for 83 chasing 327 to win.