World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fined 10 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the Match 4 of Cricket World Cup on Saturday, 7 October 2023.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Sri Lanka was ruled to be 2 overs short of the target.

According to the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Dasun Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires and also the third and fourth umpire leveled the charge.

Talking about the match then South Africa started their World Cup campaign with style as they defeated Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

