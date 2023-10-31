Home

World Cup 2023: Team England Arrives At Ahmedabad Ahead Of Must-Win Game Against Australia

Ahead of a must-win match against Australia, the England team arrived at the Ahmedabad on October 30. England faced defeat in their last match against India by a mammoth margin of 100 runs. The England versus Australia match is scheduled for November 04 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions still have an outside chance to qualify for the semi-finals.