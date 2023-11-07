By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Team India Arrives In Bengaluru After Glorious Win Against South Africa
Team India arrives in Bengaluru after the glorious win in the ICC World Cup against South Africa. The red-hot India will take on the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Team India has been already qualified for semifinals.