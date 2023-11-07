Top Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Team India Arrives In Bengaluru After Glorious Win Against South Africa

Updated: November 7, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By Video Desk

Team India arrives in Bengaluru after the glorious win in the ICC World Cup against South Africa. The red-hot India will take on the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Team India has been already qualified for semifinals.

