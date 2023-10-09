Top Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Team India Arrives In Delhi For Second Match Of World Cup |Ind Vs Afg|

Updated: October 9, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Video Desk

After defeating Australia by 6 wickets, Indian team reaches Delhi for second match against Afghanistan. Indian team will like to continue their winning streak and Afghanistan will look for their first victory in the tournament.

