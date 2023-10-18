Home

World Cup 2023: Team India Gears Up For Their Fourth Consecutive Win In World Cup

Indian cricket team will next face Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on ...

Indian cricket team will next face Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, October 19. India have recorded three impressive wins in their opening three matches in the tournament and also lead in the points table. Indian team leads the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODI cricket. India also lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup history. After looking at the stats, India clearly ha a upper hand and will look to secure another win in the tournament’s league stage matches.

