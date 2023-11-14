Home

World Cup 2023: Team South Africa Prepares For Semifinal Against Australia

South Africa and Australia will play the semifinal on Thursday. The Proteas had thrashed the Men from Down Under by 134 runs in the league stage match last month. However, South Africa last appeared in the semifinal in the 2015 and the new group of players have little experience playing in the knockout stage. The Proteas were seen practicing on ground ahead of the must win clash against the Aussies. The competition is going to be tough and both the teams will be eyeing for the finals