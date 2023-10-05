Home

World Cup 2023: The Arch Rivals India And Australia Are All Set For Their First WC Encounter

Players of Indian and Australian Men’s Cricket teams arrived at Chennai Airport on October 04. India will start their World Cup drive on October 8 against five-time Champions Australia. Both teams will lock horns on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Cheering Indian crowds at the airport welcomed Indian, and Australian teams as they walked out of the terminal.

