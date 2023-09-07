Home

World Cup 2023: Unavailability Of Tickets Disappoints Cricket Fans Ahead Of India-Pakistan Encounter

India is ready to battle Pakistan in the most-anticipated match of the elite event World Cup 2023. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the country about the match, but there is disappointment among the cricket lovers about the tickets. The tickets for the match are not available, offline tickets are closed, while online tickets are still available on Book My Show. Cricket lovers are not getting tickets, apart from this, some private websites are selling tickets for India-Pakistan matches for lakhs of rupees, due to which there is disappointment among cricket lovers.

