World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Arrives At Dharamshala Airport

Indian Cricket Team arrives at Dharamshala Airport. Team India is set to play against New Zealand in their next WC match. India will look to maintain their winning streak in the tournament. New Zealand is also yet to lose a match in this ongoing WC 2023. India and New Zealand will face each other on Sunday, October 22

