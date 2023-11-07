Home

World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even Facing A Ball |Explained|

World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even Facing A Ball |Explained|

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer in history to be dismissed on account of ‘time out’. Controversy erupted after his dismissal which happened during 2023 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match. Sri Lanka was 135-4 in the 25th over and Samarawickrama had just lost his wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Angelo took his time striding out to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated two-minute mark. He ate up more time as he complained of an issue with the strap of his helmet, prompting the umpires to have a word with him. That is when Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan appealed for a ‘time-out’. Mathews was also seen having a discussion with Shakib but the latter did not withdraw his appeal.

According to rule 40.1.1 of ICC, “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.”

Mathews’ helmet strap came off and it took over 2 minutes, therefore he had to be sent back to pavilion following the appeal. Sri Lankan Cricketer Angelo Mathews expressed his disappointment during the post-match press conference.

Bangladesh won the match by three wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the final moments of the game. Shakib’s 169-run partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto set the tone of the chase of 280 for Bangladesh.