World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Reacts To Indian Team’s Performance | EXCLUSIVE

Star Indian bowler who was excluded for World Cup 2023 gave his first reaction about team India’s performance in the biggest cricketing tournament. He expressed his happiness and lauds each player’s hard work.

Currently India sits at the top of the points table with three wins in three matches and will be keep on avoiding any slip-up as they get ready to take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

