World Cup 2023:Team India Reaches Mumbai for the Semi Final Match Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their other teammates have touched down in Mumbai in preparation for India's upcoming ...

Updated: November 14, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their other teammates have touched down in Mumbai in preparation for India’s upcoming semi-final clash against New Zealand. The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand is slated to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

