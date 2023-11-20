Home

World Cup final 2023: Sachin Tendulkar consoles India after defeat against Australia

Australia and India faced off in the highly anticipated final match of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, Australia chose to field first.

Australia’s comfortable six-wicket victory over India in the game secured their record sixth ODI World Cup trophy. Following the game, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen engaging in a conversation with the players, offering them words of consolation after their defeat in the final.

Coming to the match, Australia defeated India quite comfortably by six wickets. Travis Head’s outstanding century, supported by Marnus Labuschagne’s crucial partnership, was the key to Australia’s win.

