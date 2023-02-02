Top Recommended Stories
World Cup-Winning India U-19 Women’s Team Holds Road Show – Watch Video
On Thursday, members of the Indian U-19 women's squad landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Cricket: Following their victory at the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup, members of the Indian U-19 women’s team had a road show on Thursday. On Thursday, the players of the India team that won the 2023 ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup were welcomed with open arms at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.