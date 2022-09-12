World Dairy Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Noida Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from September 12 to September 15 where 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to join. IDF President Piercristiano Brazzale, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the event.Also Read - Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Dies At 99: A Glimpse at His Life Journey

