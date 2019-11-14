World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 with an aim to generate awareness in people about the impact of diabetes, its causes, and complications. The rising prevalence of the condition was the reason behind the foundation of World Diabetes Day in the year 1991. Diabetes is a chronic condition that is not curable and therefore needs to be managed otherwise it can lead to complications like kidney damage, organ failure, and even death. To manage the condition you basically need to be aware about the right food to have and food to avoid. In short if we talk about it, you should stay away from refined food and sugar containing food including pizza, burger, bread, cold drinks etc. Also, have healthy food like green vegetables, fatty fishes, eggs etc. Watch this video to know about the healthy dietary habits for diabetics.