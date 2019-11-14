Diabetes is a chronic condition which doesn’t have a cure. This disease affects your blood sugar level by either destroying pancreatic cells which are known to produce insulin or by affecting your body’s sensitivity to the hormone. Diabetes may go into remission but can’t be cured. The disease goes into partial remission if a diabetic person successfully maintains the ideal blood glucose level for at least a year. Complete remission can occur when the blood sugar level remains outside the diabetic range for a year. And, the prolonged remission can take place if you as a diabetic can manage your blood glucose level for at least 5 years. Simple lifestyle changes can help you achieve these diabetes remission. Watch this video to know about it in detail from our experts.