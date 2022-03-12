World Glaucoma Week 2022: Every year we observe the second week of March as the World Glaucoma week. This week is celebrated to educate and make common masses aware about Glaucoma and the damage it can cause to our eyes. Glaucoma damages optic nerves thereby leading to a loss of vision. It is the second leading cause for vision loss after cataract and has become a health issue globally which is why awareness regarding glaucoma is really important. In this video, we have with us Dr. Aparna Darswal, Sr. Consultant and Head- Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, who will give us a brief insight on Glaucoma, it’s symptoms, causes and treatments available. Watch.Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: Why Does Kidney Disease Happen? Symptoms, Signs And Treatment, Expert Speaks - Watch