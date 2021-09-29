World Heart Day 2021 : World Heart Day is observed on 29th of September every year. It is one of the most important campaigns that marks awareness about the cardiovascular diseases and encourages people to keep their hearts fit and healthy as heart is the prime organ of our body that pumps blood, provides nutrients and oxygen to cells and maintains blood pressure. A healthy heart is a key to fit and happy life. However, in recent times heart diseases have become very common in youngsters in India killing around three million people every year which is indeed a serious health concern. In this video we have with us Dr. Upendra Bhalerao who is a consultant Cardiac Surgeon, who will brief us on World Heart day, it’s significance, the reasons behind heart attacks in youngsters in recent times, healthy and more. Watch video.Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Avoid Heart Stroke