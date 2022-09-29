World Heart Day 2022:
Every year we witness 29th of September as World Hear Day. It's an initiative created by the World Heart Federation to create awareness about heart related issues and that they are leading cause of death across the globe. Well, Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is unable to meet the metabolic demands of the body. On World Heart Day, Dr Sudheer Koganti, Consultant Cardiologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad explains how engaging in moderate or vigorous physical activity may reduce the risk of developing heart failure. Watch video.