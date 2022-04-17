World Hemophilia Day 2022: Every year we observe 17th of April as World Hemophilia Day. This day is celebrated to raise awareness on Hemophilia and other blood disorder. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of World Federation of Hemophilia. Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which blood does not clot normally at wounds or injury because it does not have enough blood-clotting proteins. If a person is suffering from Hemophilia, then they might bleed for a longer time after being injured. The symptoms of hemophilia includes pain, swelling or tightness in joints, large deep bruises, unusual bleeding after vaccination and presence of blood in urine or stool. Hemophilia almost always affects males. It is a genetic disorder which can affect children too. Dr. Nita Radhakrishnan, HOD, Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Post graduate Institute of child health, will explain what hemophilia is, it’s symptoms, causes and treatment and how does it affect childrenAlso Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Took Four Pheras Not Seven, Here's Significance Behind it