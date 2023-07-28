World Hepatitis Day 2023: Know Everything About Hepatitis and It’s Prevention – Watch Video

Home

World Hepatitis Day: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E where hepatitis B and C are the most common virus types that affect a wide population in India. Both categories of this virus are often ongoing, chronic and typically presents as a long-term condition. Let us look at the preventive measures of hepatitis.

Preventive measures for Hepatitis B & C: People from around the world are celebrating World Hepatitis Day on July 28. It is an ideal day to call for the elimination of this disease. Hepatitis refers to an inflammatory condition of the liver. It is often the result of a viral infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 354 million people globally currently live with chronic hepatitis.

Hepatitis is classified into 5 categories: Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E where hepatitis B and C are the most common virus types that affect a wide population in India. Both categories of this virus are often ongoing, chronic and typically presents as a long-term condition. Let us look at the preventive measures of hepatitis.

