World Hindi Day 2023: Why Hindi Diwas Is Celebrated Twice a Year, Watch Video To Find Out
Although India celebrates National Hindi Day, which is on 14th September, but World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January. In today's video, we will tell you what is the reason for celebrating Hindi Diwas on two different dates. Watch video.
World Hindi Day 2023: Today i.e. the date of January 10 is very important for Hindi lovers. Hindi-speaking people are settled in almost all the countries. India is a country rich in languages and scripts. Language acts as a medium to connect Indians who are settled in other countries with India. English language is spoken and written in most countries, but not only in the country, Hindi is the identity of India in foreign countries and unites the Indians settled abroad. Although India celebrates National Hindi Day, which is on 14th September, but World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10th January. In today’s video, we will tell you what is the reason for celebrating Hindi Diwas on two different dates. What is the difference between World Hindi Day and National Hindi Day? See complete details in the video.
