World IVF Day: IVF stands for in vitro fertilization. It’s one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology (ART). IVF works by using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures to help sperm fertilize an egg, and help the fertilized egg implant in your uterus. It can be called the greatest innovation in the field of reproductive medicine. It has brought happiness to the lives of millions of people across the world. Infertility is a very common problem in today’s world and IVF brings a ray of hope to people who are dealing with this issue. On the occasion of World IVF day, we have with us Dr. Gurpreet Singh Kalra, Medical Director Designate, ART Fertility Clinics. He will answer some pertinent questions related to this procedure. Watch video.Also Read - Want to Learn Yoga? Try These 5 Simple Yoga Asanas For Beginners | Demonstrated by Expert Dr. Purnajita Sen