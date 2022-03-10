World Kidney Day 2022: Every year we witness 10th of March as World Kidney Day. This day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding kidneys and all kinds of kidney disease and problems, their causes, symptoms and treatment. Our bodies require a healthy pair of kidneys to function well. Located in the region of our lower back, Kidneys is an organ that plays a vital role in our bodies to function it properly. It filters blood and removes toxins from the body. But many a times, a person develops severe kidney problems like Kidney failure, kidney stones, acute kidney injury, kidney cysts and urinary tract infections. The main causes why we kidney issues occur is diabetes and hypertension. So, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, we have with us, Dr. Reetesh Sharma, Director Nephology and Kidney transplant Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, who will explain s the causes, symptoms and treatment of Kidney problems in a detailed way. Watch video.Also Read - Happy Women's Day 2022: Keep These Things In Mind During Pregnancy For A Healthy Delivery, Explained By Expert - Watch Video