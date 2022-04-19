World Liver Day 2022: World Liver Day is observed on 19th April every year, globally. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about Liver health among common people and focuses on health issues related to liver. Liver is one of the most important and second largest organ of our body. It performs important functions like processing food, alcohol and other toxic materials, helps in digestion, protein synthesis, stores vitamins and minerals and detoxifies body. So, it is extremely important to take care of our liver because if not taken proper care it can open to risks like Hepatitis C, Hepatitis C or even liver cancer. Liver cancer is a cancer that begins in liver cells. The most common type of liver cancer is hepatocellular carinoma which begins in the main type of liver cells. In this video, we have with us Dr. Priya Tiwari, senior consultant medical oncology, Artemis hospital, who will explain things you need to know about liver cancer or things you didn’t know, signs and symptoms of liver cancer and more.Also Read - Pregnancy Workout: Simple And Safe Workout Routine That A Pregnant Women Must Follow - Watch