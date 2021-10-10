World Mental Health Day 2021: Mental health problems have become quite prominent these days and the recent Covid 19 outbreak has worsen this issue causing more and more people to deal with stress, anxiety and depression. According to World Health Organization, there are around 280 million people who suffer from depression. Even then, Mental Health remains to be one of the most neglected areas of public health mainly because of the social stigma and less awareness related to the same. And for that, every year we witness 10th October as World Mental Health Day which is celebrated with an objective to raise awareness and educate people about Mental Health issues globally. In this video we have with us emotional and wellness coach, Kanchan Rai who will brief us about mental health, the stigma related to it, significance of World Mental Health Day and more. Watch video.Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2021: Theme, History And Everything You Need to Know