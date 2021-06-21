Celebrating World Music Day 2021 with Namit Das: Namit Das has been a popular face of Indian television and film industry. He has appeared in shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, A Suitable Boy, and films like Wake UP Sid, Sui Dhaaga and many more. Now also appearing in successful web series like Aarya, Namit Das is known for experimenting with varied genres and platforms. Not just this, did you know Namit is also a celebrated musician? Yes, he is the son of veteran ghazal singer Chandan Das and is a part of a music band. On the occasion of World Music Day, he speaks his heart out and opens up on his band with the multi-instrumentalist Anurag Shanker. Watch video to know more. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: Exclusive Interview with Sandeepa Dhar on Importance of Fitness | Watch Video