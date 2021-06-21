World Music Day 2021: Dhvani Bhanushali Exclusive Interview: Dhvani Bhanushali is the new Indian singing sensation who started her music career in 2017 by singing Acoustic version song ‘Humsafar’ from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She rose to fame after her single ‘Vaaste’ which has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube making her the youngest Indian pop star to have the fastest one billion views on YouTube. On this World Music Day, Dhvani exclusively expresses her views on old songs, Gujrati folk and also shares some tips for the budding singers. Watch Interview. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Shocking Eviction | Watch Video | Latest News